Renton Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near the Cedar River Saturday night, along with an assault just before the shooting.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Airport Way near Logan Avenue S just before 10 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 19-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite attempting lifesaving measures, he died at the scene.

Later, officers located another victim who said he was assaulted by a group of men just before the shooting.

The victim said the group, which consisted of men ranging from 25-30 years old, attacked him in the parking lot.

Renton Police say when the victim fled into a nearby business, he heard the shooting. When officers arrived, all the suspects were gone.

This remains an active investigation. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

