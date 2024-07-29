Teen charged in Skyway drive-by that killed 10-year-old girl

A teenager is facing charges following a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old girl, who was struck by a stray bullet inside her Skyway apartment.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on May 23 at around 2 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call reporting gunshots at the Creston Point Apartments near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and S 133rd St.

Police investigate bullet holes on the side of an apartment where a child was hit by a stray bullet. (Photo: FOX 13's Jade Elliot)

When deputies arrived, they found a 10-year-old girl injured in the shooting and brought her to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The suspect, 16-year-old Derreon Johnson, was later taken into custody.

Caution tape being put up by police as more bullet holes are discovered on nearby parked cars. (Photo: FOX 13's Jade Elliott)

On Monday, Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a firearm.

The state is asking that Johnson remain in custody on a $2 million bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Creston Point Apartments is no stranger to violence.

In February 2022, a person was killed in a shooting at the complex.

In June 2023, two people were shot at the complex. One of the victims, a 17-year-old, was killed.

An official with the King County Sheriff's Office told FOX 13 Seattle that the June 2023 case has still not been solved.

