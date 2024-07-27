Man shot, killed in Tacoma homicide Saturday

A man is dead after police in Tacoma say they found him shot early in the morning.

Just before 2 a.m. on July 27, TPD responded to reports of a shooting in the area of South Hosmer Street and South 93rd Street in Tacoma.

Police say they arrived on scene to find a man with a single gunshot wound and gave him immediate medical care until medical first responders arrived. The man did not survive his injuries.

Right now, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide and the shooter is at large.

