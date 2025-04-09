The Brief Salt & Straw could open a new location at the former Seattle Starbucks on 1st and Pike, right across from Pike Place Market. However, the ice cream company withdrew their permit on Monday, saying their site plan was not quite ready yet.



Salt & Straw's newest ice cream shop could be coming to downtown Seattle, possibly in the former Starbucks at 1st and Pike.

What we know:

The Portland, Oregon-based ice cream company applied to renovate the location right across from Pike Place Market earlier this month. The Starbucks closed back in August 2024 after an "evaluation" of the store's environment.

However, records show Salt & Straw withdrew their application on Monday, claiming the site plan was not yet ready to be submitted.

A site plan was attached to the original building and land use pre-application, describing the scope of work for the renovations. The 2,453 square foot space would likely undergo minor mechanical, plumbing and electrical work, along with layout changes to the interior.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown if Salt & Straw plans to resubmit its application for the former downtown Starbucks location. FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to the company for comment.

Salt & Straw is a take-out ice cream company with over 40 locations nationwide, including four in western Washington. They already have two shops open in Seattle, in Ballard and Capitol Hill, with another one planned for Queen Anne.

The Source: Information in this story is from public records available on the Seattle City Government website.

