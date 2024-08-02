Starbucks 1st and Pike location temporarily closed to 'evaluate environment'

The Starbucks location at 1st and Pike, directly across from the entrance to Pike Place Market, is temporarily closed as the store determines its next steps.

Sam Jeffries with Starbucks Media Relations provided FOX 13 Seattle with the following statement in response to the temporary closure:

"As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, our business, and our partners (employees). After careful consideration, we’ve determined it is best to temporarily close the store at 1st and Pike in Seattle, effective July 31, as we evaluate how best to offer a warm and welcoming environment for customers and partners (employees) at this store.

All Starbucks partners (employees) working at that store will have the opportunity to continue working at the other Heritage Market stores. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our nearby locations in downtown Seattle, including at our other Heritage Market stores around the corner."

It's currently unknown what this "evaluation" entails. The store's windows are now covered and Starbucks signage has been removed.

The coffee shop reportedly saw high traffic due to its proximity to Pike Place Market and the original Starbucks location on Pike Place.

Starbucks also recently announced that it's closing its Alki store (2742 Alki Avenue SW) on August 11. A petition was started on July 16 to save the location.

Last year, the National Labor Relations Board accused Starbucks of shutting down 23 stores to suppress union-organizing activity, including eight Seattle locations. However, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the coffee giant.

