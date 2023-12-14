Federal regulators want Starbucks to reopen 23 stores allegedly closed to suppress union activity

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint on Tuesday that would force Starbucks to reopen 23 stores, including eight in Washington, that were shut down to allegedly suppress union-organizing activity, according to the New York Times.

At least seven of the 23 stores identified by the NLRB had unionized, according to the New York Times.

"This complaint is the latest confirmation of Starbucks' determination to illegally oppose workers' organizing. It adds to the litany of complaints detailed in the company's own report released this morning. If Starbucks is sincere in its overtures in recent days to forge a different relationship with its partners, this is exactly the kind of illegal behavior it needs to stop," said Mari Cosgrove, a Seattle Starbucks partner and member of Starbucks Workers United, issued the following statement.

According to the New York Times, a Starbucks spokesperson said: "each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio" and typically open, close or alter stores accordingly.

In addition to asking the judge to order the stores reopened, the complaint wants employees to be compensated for the loss of earnings or benefits and for other costs they incurred because of the closures.

The following Washington locations were flagged by the NLRB to reopen:

2300 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98114 (the "23rd & Jackson" store) 6417 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115 (the "Roosevelt Square" store) 1600 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98102 (the "East Olive Way" store) 505 5th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104 (the "505 Union Station" store) 101 Broadway E, Seattle, Washington 98102 (the "Broadway & Denny" store) 400 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101 (the "Westlake Center" store) 9999 Holman Road NW, Seattle, WA 98117 (the "Holman Road" store) 11802 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98204 (the "Hwy 99 & Airport Rd" store)

The issue will go before an administrative judge next summer unless Starbucks settles it earlier, according to the New York Times.

Last week, Starbucks said it wanted to resume union negotiations that had stalled.

