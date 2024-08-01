Events, road construction to impact weekend road travel in Seattle

Seafair weekend is here, and with it comes several construction projects and other events that will likely affect weekend road travel!

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is warning drivers to get ready for heavy traffic on I-5, I-90, I-405 and city streets during the Seafair Weekend Festival, which runs August 2-4.

With most of the congestion expected around Seattle and Mercer Island, SDOT encourages taking advantage of public transportation, such as Sound Transit or King County Metro.

However, these traffic impacts are coupled with various street closures as well. Here's what construction projects are happening this weekend:

Spokane Street Viaduct - August 2-4 - Eastbound lanes closed between SR 99 and I-5 Friday night to Monday morning. Eastbound lanes closed between SR 99 and I-5 Friday night to Monday morning.

SR 99 Tunnel - August 2-3 - SR 99 Tunnel closed between Dearborn St. and Harrison St. from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Route 48 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor Project - July 29-August 2 - Overnight street work at 24th Ave. E and Boyer Ave. E, 23rd Ave. S between S Massachusetts St and Rainier Ave S.

I-5 on- and off-ramps to/from S Boeing Access Rd/SR 900 - July 29-August 4 - Nightly closures to the southbound/northbound I-5 ramp to S Boeing Access Rd/Airport Way S and eastbound S Boeing Access Rd on-ramp to northbound I-5.

Route 40 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor Project - throughout August - Lane reductions and parking restrictions on NW Market St and Leary Ave NW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with these projects, there are multiple events scheduled around the Puget Sound, apart from the Seafair happenings on the water.

Here's what other events could cause heavier traffic in some areas:

Seahawks Football Fest @ Lumen Field - Saturday at 1 p.m.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Club Necaxa @ Lumen Field - Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies @ T-Mobile Park - Friday/Saturday at 6:40 p.m., Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Magnolia Summerfest Seafair Parade @ 34th Ave. W, W McGraw St., 32nd Ave. W - Saturday at 10 p.m.

Capitol Hill CatVideoFest @ SIFF Cinema Egyptian - Friday through Saturday

Watershed Festival @ The Gorge Amphitheatre - Friday through Sunday

Make sure you plan ahead and check travel times before you head out this weekend!

