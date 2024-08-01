WSP seeks 2 HOV lane violators who sped away from troopers

article

Washington State Patrol need help identifying two HOV lane violators accused of recklessly speeding from state troopers this week.

Motorcycle troopers were conducting an emphasis patrol on SR-520's HOV lanes Wednesday morning, following several complaints from people that drivers were illegally driving on them.

Between 7:30–9:30 a.m., troopers made 53 traffic stops and 42 of those were HOV violators. Two of these stops involved drivers speeding away from troopers.

According to WSP, troopers initiated a traffic stop around 9:30 a.m. on a motorcyclist for splitting lanes on westbound SR-520 near Montlake Blvd, and riding without a license plate. The motorcyclist sped off, possibly striking the lane barrier, and weaved between lanes to elude law enforcement.

A second incident occurred minutes later on eastbound SR-520 near Montlake, when troopers spotted a black Infinity G35x sedan with blacked out windows and no license plate. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, and the Infinity pulled over, then suddenly sped off when the trooper was walking over. WSP pursued the car across the bridge, then called off the chase when the car passed on the shoulder.

Authorities believe the second suspect exited to northbound I-405.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to email Trooper Brock at tony.brock@wsp.wa.gov.

