4 charged with murder in connection to 13-year-old's shooting death in Kent

Four young men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Kent.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Diaviante Dunmore, 17-year-old Marsais Dunmore, 18-year-old Faysal Abdullahi, and 16-year-old Semarias Woods. They are all being charged as adults, each currently held on $2 million bail.

They are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, both with a firearm enhancement. The 17-year-old is also charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The four suspects are accused of setting up/participating in an armed robbery on July 16 at Turneky Park in Kent.

One of the suspects used an OfferUp account to meet with a group of friends who were selling camera equipment, according to court documents. When they met up, one of the suspects emerged from the park with a gun and robbed the 15-year-old that had the equipment.

When 13-year-old Matthiew Stavkovy attempted to leave the park on an ATV with his sister, prosecutors say he was shot by one of the suspects, and they were chased as they fled.

Stavkovy passed out on the ATV and died shortly after. He was described as a standout student, devoted to his family and faith.

Kent Police initially arrested 18-year-old Faysal Abdullahi, tracking him down through the IP address on his OfferUp account that was made to set up the robbery. Abdullahi was officially charged on July 23, and two other suspects, including the alleged shooter, were arrested days later.

Court documents also state Abdullahi deleted his OfferUp account minutes after the robbery, and there were pictures of maps on his phone that were possibly made to plan out the robbery/escape.

Detectives say Abdullahi admitted to setting up the sale in an interview, claiming he didn't know the person who shot Stavkoviy, and they all fled in a blue Ford Fusion after the shooting.

"They had a getaway driver. They arrived early so they could stage themselves before the victims’ arrival. Despite the defendants’ young ages, this shows a surprising amount of planning and forethought," prosecutors said.

The 20-year-old suspect allegedly told detectives the shooting was never supposed to happen, and the gun was there in case "something goes wrong for the opposite way of a transaction perspective." When asked if taking the camera instead of paying for it was supposed to happen, he said "yeah."

Detectives also recovered a firearm from the bag of the 17-year-old suspect. The bullets in the magazine matched the cartridges recovered from the shooting scene, and it was modified to fire multiple bullets with one trigger pull, police say.

It's believed that 17-year-old Marsais Dunmore was the one who shot and killed Stavkoviy, based on statements from other suspects and because the modified handgun was in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Abdullahi's next court date is on August 5 for his arraignment, where he will enter an initial plea. The three other suspects will have their arraignment on August 12.

