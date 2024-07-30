Tulalip man admits to shooting, killing friend on reservation

A 38-year-old man admitted to shooting and killing his friend who was helping him repair a car on the Tulalip Reservation in 2022.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Abdul Qasim Ray Zahir, a member of the Tulalip Tribe, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and using a firearm in a violent crime on Tuesday.

On May 28, 2022, Zahir and others, including the victim, were inside a detached garage at his home working on a car when Zahir’s cousin complained about the noise from the auto work.

The victim, who was causing the noise while working on the car, began arguing. According to the plea agreement, when the victim walked towards Zahir’s cousin, Zahir drew his gun and shot the victim three times, resulting in death.

At the time of the incident, Zahir was already facing charges in King County for attempted robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle. As part of the plea agreement deal, Zahir will plead guilty to all those charges.

The state prosecutor intends to recommend that Zahir's state-court sentence run concurrently with his federal prison sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office states that voluntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Using a firearm in a violent crime carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, to a maximum of life in prison.

Judge Martinez, after reviewing the case, will determine the actual sentence.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Tulalip Police Department.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

When, where to watch Seattle's Seafair Air Show, Blue Angels

Pioneer Fire near Chelan, WA prompts Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations

'Belltown Hellcat' arrested at Seattle court hearing, banned from Instagram

Woman killed in 3rd fatal train crash in Snohomish County since June

Auburn shootout caught on camera, nearly 100 shell casings recovered

A $1 million starter home is the norm in over 200 cities, including some in WA

Lululemon larceny: WA authorities bust major theft ring, ‘fence’ arrested

Power outage caused by balloons impacts over 7,000 Seattle homes

'Just bring them back': Disabled Auburn couple's bikes stolen from their backyard

Three police chases end in crashes in Thurston County in a single week

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.