Tulalip Tribe member sentenced to 4 years for carjacking woman who helped him

A Tulalip Tribe member was sentenced Tuesday to nearly four years in prison for fleeing police, crashing his car, then carjacking someone else who helped him when he was injured.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced 32-year-old Michael J.D. Clark Jones was sentenced to 46 months in the U.S. District Court in Seattle. He will remain under court supervision for three years after his release.

According to court documents, Jones was speeding from tribal police on Feb. 2022 with his girlfriend in the passenger seat. During the chase, Jones crashed his car, then left his injured girlfriend while he ran off into the woods.

Jones came to a woman's house on the Tulalip Indian Reservation and told her he was injured in a boating accident and needed a ride.

The woman reportedly drove him down the road, where they saw some tribal Fish & Wildlife officers. Jones then attacked her and tried pushing her out of the car. He slammed on the gas and shoved her, causing them to hit an embankment and throw the woman from the car. Prosecutors say the wind was knocked out of her and she suffered back pain.

Tribal Police found Jones' damaged car and traced it back to his address, where he was arrested. He told police he fled from them because he had just picked up 500 fentanyl pills.

RELATED: Deputies arrest Blaine woman for alleged child rape

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jones will face another hearing at a later date to determine how much in restitution he must pay to the victims of this incident.