Deputies arrest Blaine woman for alleged child rape

A 51-year-old Blaine woman was arrested last week for alleged child rape, investigators said.

Detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office were investigating a Child Protective Service report from last month regarding the abuse of juveniles who were known to the woman.

According to investigators, they found probable cause to arrest the woman for first-degree rape of a child, second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and four counts of second-degree assault of a child.

On Friday, the woman was arrested, and detectives found a vial of prescription pills not belonging to her on her. This gave police probable cause to arrest her for possession o a controlled substance without prescription.

The woman was booked into the Whatcom County Jail.