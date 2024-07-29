Auburn shootout caught on camera, nearly 100 shell casings recovered

Nearly 100 shell casings were found after a shootout involving two groups in Auburn, and police recently released video of the incident.

The shooting, which was caught on camera, shows four masked individuals with handguns firing at a group of five victims exiting a Metro bus. Surveillance footage from the Metro bus captured the incident, which happened at 6:40 a.m. on M Street SE near 29th Street SE.

Auburn Police say the shooting appeared to be a planned ambush and not a random attack.

Officers arrived at the scene to find 100 shell casings at a nearby intersection. Police also said one of the victims was possibly armed and returned fire as they fled.

It's believed that multiple suspects used illegal weapon modifications that allowed their pistols to fire fully automatically.

The four victims, three of whom were juveniles, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Auburn PD is asking anyone with information about this case to contact their tip line at 253-288-7403.

