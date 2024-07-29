Community remembers 13-year-old shot, killed in Kent

The pews overflowed with care and support at Way to Salvation Church on Sunday as family, friends and community gathered for services for the 13-year-old boy shot and killed in Kent earlier this month.

Family of Matthiew Stavkovy described their loved one as a standout student, who was devoted to his family and his faith. He was one of six children.

"Matthiew was an amazing brother in my life," said brother Michael. "I’m so grateful to God that He gave me him."

The services featured an open white casket, song, prayer and a congregation supporting the grieving family.

Each of Matthiew’s siblings addressed the crowd, sharing personal memories. The stories were filled with heavy emotions.

Wiping away tears his eldest sister Inessa said her brother was friendly person, often befriending people older than him. She said he was reliable too.

"He would always, always, always be there," she said. "He would be the first person that would offer a helping hand to anybody. There are so many great memories."

The service was also filled with religious praise for the deceased and readings from the bible.

"He was very obedient," said his father Oleg. "His face always sewed with a smile."

As FOX 13 reported, Matthiew Stavkovy was outside an apartment complex in the 22400 block of Benson Road in Kent. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), Matthiew was shot a mile away outside Turnkey Park and then transported to the location where he died.

According to investigators, his death was the result of a robbery and shooting after two acquaintances of Matthiew agreed to meet up to sell and buy a camera and equipment via OfferUp. Matthiew agreed to go with them and was shot in the back trying to leave when the sale went sideways.

The family said they're finding solace in their faith, something that was important to Matthiew.

"He devoted himself to serving people at Bread of Live Church," his family previously stated. "From helping with construction, to singing and playing on instruments and even delivering sermons from the pulpit. Most importantly, he loved the Lord with all his heart, and his conduct reflected that everywhere he was involved. Now, he is with his savior, Jesus Christ."

Since the boy’s death, there’s been an outpouring of support.

Community members have raised money to help pay for funeral costs.

His father took time during Sunday’s service to thank all those who had supported his family.

"Thank you for all the phone calls," he said. "Thank you for all the food that was brought to us. Thank you for all the prayers."

Additional money raised, according to family will be donated in Matthiew’s name to the Bread of Life Church Construction Project.

