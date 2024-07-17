13-year-old boy shot, killed in Kent

Police are investigating a homicide after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in Kent.

After 9 p.m., officers and medics responded to an apartment complex near 22400 Benson Road Southeast to a 911 call of a male who had been shot.

According to investigators, witnesses reported that the male was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot in the stomach.

After arriving at the scene, officers and medics started performing life-saving efforts on the male, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

He was identified as a 13-year-old boy.

Police said several witnesses reported that the shooting happened at a park off 100th Avenue Southeast. They reported that a group of young males ran away from the scene after the shooting.

Detectives determined the victim was shot near the park, and then he was taken to the apartment complex by another party.

During the investigation, officers recovered a stolen car from Seattle near the shooting scene. Police did not say if the car was connected to anyone involved in the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting is asked to email the Kent Police Department at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, call 253-856-5808 or 911.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

The House That Griffey Built: Celebrating 25 years of Seattle's T-Mobile Park

Snohomish County woman charged with manslaughter in child's fentanyl death

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

Woman arrested for shooting inside Showbox SoDo

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.