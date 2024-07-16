Woman arrested for shooting inside Showbox SoDo

A woman was arrested for a shooting that happened inside the Showbox SoDo nightclub on July 5.

According to Seattle Police, the shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. after a woman was assaulted during a concert.

Officers say a physical altercation broke out between multiple women inside the venue, leading one of them to pull out a gun and shoot into the ceiling.

Seattle Police posted a picture of a woman firing a shot in the middle of the nightclub, likely a screenshot from a cell phone video that captured the incident.

People inside the Showbox fled the area as officers responded.

The 35-year-old shooting suspect was located and arrested about a block down 1st Ave. S at the Krispy Kreme. She was injured and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers also recovered the firearm and seized it as evidence.

The shooting inside the Showbox was one of three shootings that happened in Seattle on the night of July 5. One of the other shootings left a man in critical condition, and another ruptured a natural gas line along Aurora Avenue.

Detectives with SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit are leading this investigation. It's currently unknown what charges the suspect faces.

