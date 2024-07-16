Tumwater Police seek help identifying driver who killed pedestrian

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle earlier this month, and the Tumwater Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspected driver.

The collision between a truck and a pedestrian happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 4, 2024, resulting in serious injury to the pedestrian, who died several days later. The incident took place on Capital Blvd. SE near W St. SE, not far from the I-5/Trosper Road SW interchange.

Authorities currently have no description of the driver. They believe there were other occupants in the vehicle who have also not been identified. Although there are photos of the vehicle, police were unable to confirm its exact make, model, and license plate.



Police say the vehicle appears to be a dark-colored 2014–2019 Toyota Tundra CrewMax TRD with a ladder rack, black wheels, and a light bar integrated into the grill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tumwater Police Department at TPDTips@ci.tumwater.wa.us or (360) 754-4200, and reference case number is 2024-01085.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Snohomish County woman charged with manslaughter in child's fentanyl death

Teens in car intentionally strike boy riding bike in Bellevue

WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird gets her own Barbie doll

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.