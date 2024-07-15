WA mayor suggests Trump faked own assassination attempt: ‘We will never know if it was staged’

article

Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr made international news after posting on Facebook suggesting that former President Donald Trump faked his own assassination attempt.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Orr suggested that Trump’s ear, which appeared bloodied moments after shots rang out at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, was actually injured from a "self-inflicted scratch."

The response to the assassination attempt has largely been unified; politicians on both sides of the aisle condemn political violence.

"Short of Biden dieing[sic], this is about the only thing that could happen that would artificially gain Trump sympathy votes," Orr wrote.

Screenshot of Aberdeen Mayor Douglas Orr's Facebook post suggesting Trump faked his own assassination.

Orr, a Democrat, has since pulled the post from his public Facebook.

Aberdeen City Council President Kacey Ann Morrison lambasted the post, posting, "Shame on you Mayor Orr!"

Morrison confirmed on her Facebook page that Orr had since apologized for his post, but she has not personally spoken to him on the matter. She also noted that, before that apology, Orr appeared in an interview on The Jason Rantz Show where he doubled down on his claim.

"Had there not been such resounding condemnation against his earlier statement, I do not believe that apology would have been made," wrote Morrison. "Finally, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family of the attendee that was slain at the rally. He and his family, as well as those that were grievously injured are in my prayers - as is former President Donald J. Trump."

