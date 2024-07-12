article

Bellevue-based MOD Pizza will operate under new ownership as the company manages financial challenges.

Elite Restaurant Group, a company based in California, acquired the fast casual pizza chain.

"MOD is a beloved brand with a strong following," Beth Scott, CEO of MOD Pizza said in a statement. "We’re excited to work with Elite Restaurant Group to strengthen MOD’s future."

Elite Restaurant Group also released a statement confirming the news.

"MOD has an outstanding culture and passionate, loyal guests and employees," Michael Nakhleh of Elite Restaurant Group said in a MOD company release. "We recognize the inherent value this represents and look forward to helping MOD write the next chapter in its history."

After reports circulated that the company was considering bankruptcy, MOD said in a company release that it has a plan in place and "it has made steady improvements to the overall business."

The company has dozens of locations in Washington state and has restaurants in 28 U.S. states and Canada.

MOD’s ownership news comes as the restaurant industry grapples with high inflation, sales growth, and customers cutting back on eating out. In May, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy, saying in a court filing that it has estimated debts between $1 billion and $10 billion.

FOX Digital contributed to this report.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13:

6.4 and 5.4 magnitude earthquakes strike near Vancouver Island

Teen accused of killing girl in WA mall shooting charged as adult, pleads not guilty

Seattle Police: Woman pulled from car, beaten in road rage assault

From bricks to bullets, motorists on WA roads under attack

Witnesses demand action after man dies in whirlpool at Tacoma park

WSP: WA motorcyclist hits elk, fatally struck by van on I-90

Kroger-Albertsons merger would affect 124 WA grocery stores

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.



