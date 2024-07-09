Kroger-Albertsons merger would affect 124 WA grocery stores
SEATTLE - The proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger would affect 124 grocery stores in Washington, and nearly 70 stores in the Seattle area would have to be sold off if the deal is approved.
Kroger, Albertsons, and C&S Wholesale Grocers released a report Tuesday detailing all the stores, distribution centers and plants that must be divested for the merger to go through. According to their report, 579 stores across the U.S. would be forced to shutter—and Washington will get hit the hardest.
The companies will sell the stores to C&S Wholesale Grocers, a New Hampshire grocery supplier and operator, for $2.9 billion. Under the initial divestiture plan, announced in September, C&S had planned to purchase 413 stores for $1.9 billion.
It’s unclear if the new plan will satisfy regulators. In February, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block the $24.6 billion merger between the grocery giants, saying the lack of competition would lead to higher grocery prices and lower wages for workers.
Should regulators approve their merger, they would have to divest 13 QFC stores and three Safeway stores in Seattle, five QFC stores in Bellevue, two QFC stores and three Safeway stores in Tacoma; two Safeway stores and two QFC stores in Kirkland, and three QFC stores and one Safeway store in Redmond.
In all, the divestiture would affect the following Washington stores:
- Haggen — 1406 Lake Tapps Pkwy E, Auburn
- Safeway — 101 Auburn Way S, Auburn
- Albertsons — 2108 W Main St, Battle Ground
- Safeway — 904 W Main St, Battle Ground
- QFC — 201 NE State Route 300, Belfair
- QFC — 10116 NE 8th St, Bellevue
- QFC — 2636 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue
- QFC — 3550 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue
- QFC — 15600 NE 8th St Ste K1, Bellevue
- QFC — 1510 145th Pl SE, Bellevue
- Haggen — 2814 Meridian, Bellingham
- Haggen — 1401 12th St, Bellingham
- Haggen — 210 36th St, Bellingham
- Haggen — 2900 Woburn St, Bellingham
- Safeway — 1275 E Sunset Dr, Bellingham
- Safeway — 21301 Hwy 410, Bonney Lake
- QFC — 18921 Bothell Way NE, Bothell
- QFC — 22833 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 20711 Bothell Hwy, Bothell
- Safeway — 1401 NE McWilliams Rd, Bremerton
- Safeway — 138 SW 148th St, Burien
- Haggen — 757 Haggen Dr, Burlington
- Safeway — 17023 SE 272nd St, Covington
- Safeway — 27035 Pacific Hwy S, Des Moines
- Safeway — 510 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee
- QFC — 22828 100th Ave W, Edmonds
- Safeway — 400 N Ruby St, Ellensburg
- QFC — 1009 Monroe Ave, Enumclaw
- QFC — 2615 Broadway, Everett
- Safeway — 4128 Rucker Ave, Everett
- Safeway — 5802 134th Pl SE, Everett
- Safeway — 2109 SW 336th St, Federal Way
- Haggen — 1815 Main St, Ferndale
- Albertsons — 11330 51st Ave NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 4831 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor
- Safeway — 10105 224th St E, Graham
- QFC — 1540 NW Gilman Blvd, Issaquah
- Safeway — 735 NW Gilman Blvd Ste B, Issaquah
- Safeway — 1451 Highlands Dr NE, Issaquah
- Safeway — 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore
- QFC — 13304 SE 240th St, Kent
- Safeway — 13101 SE Kent-Kangley Rd, Kent
- QFC — 11224 NE 124th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 425 Urban Plaza Ste 100, Kirkland
- Safeway — 12519 NE 85th St, Kirkland
- Safeway — 10020 NE 137th St, Kirkland
- QFC — 4775 Whitman Ln SE, Lacey
- Safeway — 4700 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
- Safeway — 717 State Route 9 NE, Lake Stevens
- Safeway — 2930 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview
- QFC — 7500 196th St SW Ste B, Lynnwood
- Safeway — 19500 Hwy 99, Lynnwood
- QFC — 22131 SE 237th St, Maple Valley
- Safeway — 26916 Maple Valley Rd, Maple Valley
- Haggen — 3711 88th St NE, Marysville
- Safeway — 1258 State St, Marysville
- QFC — 8421 SE 68th St, Mercer Island
- QFC — 7823 SE 28th St, Mercer Island
- Safeway — 16304 Bothell-Everett Hwy, Mill Creek
- Safeway — 19651 Hwy 2, Monroe
- QFC — 22803 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace
- Safeway — 315 E College Way, Mt Vernon
- QFC — 11700 Mukilteo Speedway, Mukilteo
- QFC — 6940 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle
- QFC — 460 E North Bend Way, North Bend
- Haggen — 31565 State Route 20 #1, Oak Harbor
- Haggen — 1313 Cooper Point Rd SW, Olympia
- Safeway — 4280 Martin Way E, Olympia
- QFC — 1890 Irondale Rd, Port Hadlock
- Albertsons — 1434 Olney Ave SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 3355 Bethel Rd SE, Port Orchard
- Safeway — 370 SW Sedgwick Rd, Port Orchard
- QFC — 515 Sheridan St, Port Townsend
- Safeway — 708 Shaw Rd, Puyallup
- Safeway — 611 S Meridian, Puyallup
- QFC — 15800 Redmond Way, Redmond
- QFC — 8867 161st Ave NE, Redmond
- QFC — 23475 NE Novelty Hill Rd, Redmond
- Safeway — 15000 NE 24th, Redmond
- QFC — 4800 NE 4th St, Renton
- Safeway — 200 S 3rd St, Renton
- QFC — 2902 228th Ave SE, Sammamish
- QFC — 17847 1st Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1600 W Dravus St, Seattle
- QFC — 2500 SW Barton St, Seattle
- QFC — 1401 Broadway, Seattle
- QFC — 2707 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
- QFC — 1531 NE 145th St, Seattle
- QFC — 11100 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
- QFC — 4500 Wallingford Ave N, Seattle
- QFC — 9999 Holman Rd NW, Seattle
- QFC — 500 Mercer St, Seattle
- QFC — 4550 42nd Ave SW, Seattle
- QFC — 417 Broadway E #2, Seattle
- QFC — 5700 24th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 8340 15th Ave NW, Seattle
- Safeway — 2622 California Ave SW, Seattle
- Safeway — 7340 35th Ave NE, Seattle
- QFC — 990 E Washington St, Sequim
- Safeway — 600 Franklin St, Shelton
- QFC — 600 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline
- Haggen — 1301 Ave D, Snohomish
- Safeway — 1119 13th St, Snohomish
- Safeway — 2509 E 29th Ave, Spokane
- Safeway — 14020 E Sprague Ave, Spokane
- QFC — 27008 92nd Ave NW, Stanwood
- QFC — 11104 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma
- QFC — 4101 49th Ave NE, Tacoma
- Safeway — 1624 72nd St E, Tacoma
- Safeway — 2637 N Pearl St, Tacoma
- Safeway — 3842 Bridgeport Way, Tacoma
- Safeway — 705 Trosper Rd SW, Tumwater
- Safeway — 500 Cleveland Ave SE, Tumwater
- QFC — 3505 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6701 E Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6711 NE 63rd St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 408 NE 81st St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 2615 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver
- Safeway — 6700 NE 162nd Ave Ste 500, Vancouver
- Safeway — 13023 NE Hwy 99 Ste 1, Vancouver
- Safeway — 3707 N Main St, Vancouver
- Safeway — 14300 NE 20th Ave, Vancouver
- Haggen — 17641 Garden Way NE, Woodinville
- Safeway — 5702 Summitview Ave, Yakima
Kroger and Albertsons announced their planned merger in Oct. 2022. The companies say it’s necessary so they can better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other big rivals.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
