Missing Pullman 2-year-old found safe in Mexico, father arrested

A missing two-year-old girl who went missing from Pullman over a month ago was recently found safe in Mexico, and her father has been arrested, Pullman Police said Monday.

Authorities located two-year-old Seraya Aung Harmon over the weekend at a roadside checkpoint near Santa Ana, Mexico. Seraya's father, 21-year-old Aaron Aung, and his fiancé, 21-year-old Nadia Cole, were also detained.

It's believed Aung and Cole traveled to Mexico with Seraya after the three disappeared in late May. Seraya was reported missing after Aaron failed to return her to her mother’s custody in Pullman on June 3, and Cole was seen leaving the Sea-Tac Airport and using the Link Light Rail in Seattle on May 29.

Authorities initially thought the three were headed to Idaho for a fishing trip since Aung bought camping gear and a Montana map book in Moscow.

Pullman Police issued a warrant for Aung's arrest on June 5 for first-degree custodial interference in connection to Seraya's disappearance. Over a month later, the three were found in Mexico and turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Aaron Aung is being held in a juvenile detention center in Arizona and awaiting extradition back to Whitman County. Cole was deported back to the United States.

Seraya is currently in the care of Arizona Child Protective Services.

Multiple agencies assisted Pullman Police in tracking down the missing child and couple, including the FBI, National Institute of Migration, Mexican State Police, Nogales Police Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

