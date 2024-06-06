Mother speaks out, Pullman Police issue warrant for father of missing 2-year-old

The mother of a two-year-old girl who went missing in Pullman is speaking out, while an arrest warrant is now out for the girl’s father.

Authorities believe 21-year-old Aaron Aung may be on the run with his fiancée, 21-year-old Washington State University grad Nadia Cole from Seattle, who has not been seen since May 29.

KHQ in Spokane spoke to the girl's mother on Wednesday.

"When I found out she was missing, it was the worst day of my life. Every day since has been the worst day of my life," said Samara Harmon, the two-year-old girl’s mother.

Investigators say Aung took his daughter and fiancée on a fishing trip to Montana. However, police say the cars associated with the two of them were left in Pullman. This has led investigators to believe they are traveling in unknown vehicles.

The two-year-old girl’s mother is even more concerned because her daughter was dealing with severe constipation that sent her to the emergency room.

"We were advised by the doctor, we being Seraya and I, that if she didn't pass this soon, should could become septic, which is fatal," Harmon said.

Aaron Aung is described as being 5’9, weighing 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI and Moscow Police Department are now helping Pullman Police with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pullman Police Department at 509-334-0802.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.