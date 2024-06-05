DUI driver arrested after deadly three-car crash on SR-410 in Sumner

Troopers are investigating a deadly three-car crash that happened in Sumner early Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported at around 4:23 a.m. that the ramp to southbound SR-167 from westbound SR-410 was fully blocked.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) later identified the incident as a three-vehicle collision. Authorities say the driver who caused the crash was going around a curve, lost control and struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second car, who was hit head-on, died at the scene. The occupant of a third vehicle involved was not injured.

WSP Trooper John Dattilo stated that the driver responsible for the collision was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and vehicular homicide.

Authorities say that the crash and subsequent investigation are causing major traffic backups on SR-410. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.