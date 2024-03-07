Teen shooting suspect released, victim speaks out

A man who lost his eye after a teen robbery suspect shot him in the face during an attempted carjacking pleaded with the commissioner not to release the suspect during a court hearing Wednesday.

The victim feels the teen is dangerous and fears for his own life, as well as the safety of the community.

He says the same young man is also accused of violently assaulting an elderly woman during a robbery at Winco that same night.

"It came through my skull right here and came through my nose, broke my nose and then kind of rearranged my teeth a little bit," said Terry.

"It went through my eye and broke my nose," said Terry, pointing to the path of the bullet.

Terry, who didn't want his last name used for privacy reasons, has had a hard time adjusting after losing his eye to the bullet on Nov. 20.

"They just took off and started firing," said Terry.

He now walks with a limp after falling due to blindness in one eye. The shooting happened during what he believes was an attempted carjacking as he exited the freeway.

Before the shooting, Terry says the same teens were caught on camera, accused of attacking a woman at the nearby Winco before stealing her car and purse.

"I think they were trying to steal my car for what they had done at the Winco," said Terry.

Terry says he pleaded with Commissioner Karen Watson in Pierce County Court, not to release the teen from custody Wednesday.

"I don’t think he should be released because of the fact I got shot in the face unknowingly getting off the freeway. If he is going to shoot someone unknowingly for no reason, I think he’s a danger to society and the rest of the world," said Terry.

Terry's wife also pleaded with Commissioner Watson, saying that they were close to losing their home because Terry couldn't work due to the loss of his eye.

"The water shut off. The electricity shut off. He can’t work," said Terry's wife through tears.

After Terry's plea to the commissioner, the teen's mother made a plea of her own, to release the teen due to a medical condition.

"He has a heart condition, and a bunch of other medical, serious conditions," said the teen's mom. "He does have a bunch of um, lifesaving things that he has to do."

Prosecutors argued against the release, stating that they believed the teen was a danger to the community and that there was no proof of the doctor appointments mentioned in court.

"There are strong feelings on both sides of the equation. I understand that," said Commissioner Karen Watson.

While weighing the teen's possible release, Commissioner Watson noted that there was a case pending against the teen out of King County, dated December 2023.

"I do take into consideration these occurred in November. There was a subsequent charge that did occur in December for felony harassment," said Watson.

Still, because the teen had no additional offenses in January and February, Watson decided house arrest was appropriate.

"In light of the fact there has been nothing in January or February, we are into March right now, the fact that there can be 24-hour supervision at home and there are considerations for both mental health and um medical appointments, I will order electronic home monitoring with a bracelet," said Watson. "I believe that is sufficient to ensure the safety of the community."

Terry was so frustrated with the decision by the commissioner, that he left the courtroom after she made the announcement.

"When these teens get out and kill somebody else, I feel like she should be responsible," said Terry. "I think the teens should be in jail, not with the mom that allowed them to do that in the first place."

Commissioner Watson also ordered that the teen must be in contact with probation and has said that he cannot leave the home except to go to school, court or doctor's and counseling appointments. Watson says all his movements will be tracked and there could be additional charges filed for any violations.

Meantime, Terry's family is starting an online fundraiser for him, and he is hoping that the glass eye he has ordered will be ready soon.

"My eye is still in pain," he said. "They are making me a new eye, so it’s not going to be quite so noticeable."