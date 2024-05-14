WSP: Man stopped for driving in HOV lane with medical dummy

article

The Washington State Patrol stopped a man trying to drive in an HOV lane with a medical dummy.

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson posted a picture of a colleague’s traffic stop on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing an advanced cardiac life support dummy in the apparent HOV violator’s passenger seat, wearing a baseball cap, hoodie and sunglasses.

Motorcycle trooper Dresher stopped the driver on southbound I-5 near 185th St in Shoreline.

He said it was "pretty clear" the passenger was not real.

During an HOV violation emphasis patrol in late March, troopers issued 130 citations in just three hours.

An HOV violation will cost you $186, with following violations climbing to $336. But, if you try to cheat the system by putting a dummy or mannequin in the front seat, you will get an extra $200 fine.

