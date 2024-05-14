Shoreline police search for arson suspect

Police in Shoreline are investigating an arson from last week and are now looking for a suspect who was caught on camera.

At about 6:30 a.m. on May 10, officers were called to a home on North 183rd Street.

According to police, a man was seen on video spraying gasoline on a car, the side of the home and the doorway and setting it on fire.

The suspect, who fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, was described to be wearing a gray shirt under a dark blue or black and gray jacket with dark writing on the sleeves and the hood up, black pants and black shoes. He was wearing dark-framed glasses and had a dark beard.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are still looking for the suspect.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the arson to contact the Shoreline Police Department's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.

