Everything to know about the Taylor Swift Eras Tour coming to Vancouver, BC

‘Are you ready for it?’ If you missed Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour at Lumen Field in Seattle last year, you still have a chance to see her for three days in Vancouver, B.C., but you'll have to wait until ‘Back to December.’

After the record-breaking success of her Eras Tour in the United States in 2023, Swift prevented a ‘Cruel Summer’ and added show dates in Europe and Canada for 2024.

When is Taylor Swift playing in Vancouver, B.C.?

The three shows in Vancouver, B.C. are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8. All shows are at the BC Place and will start at 7 p.m.

The Vancouver shows will end out the tour.

Where is Taylor Swift playing in Vancouver, BC?

The shows will take place at the BC Place (777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6B 4Y8). A reminder to Washingtonians that you will need a passport or enhanced ID to get into Canada.

BC Place advises that concertgoers arrive at least an hour before the event. With an act like Swift, it's advised to get there even earlier. Once inside, reentry will not permitted.

What is the seating capacity at BC Place?

The stadium has a 54,500 seat capacity.

Is BC Place a covered stadium?

BC Place has the largest retractable roof in the world, providing year-round comfort.

What can you take into the Taylor Swift concerts at BC Place?

Only clear bags, no larger than 12" x 12" x 6," are allowed into the venue. A small clutch purse or fannypack no larger than 6.5" x 8.5" is permitted.

Exceptions may be provided for diaper bags and medically necessary items that cannot fit into a clear bag. All bags are subject to search. Bag check service is available at events on a first-come-first-served basis at $10 per piece.

What items are prohibited from the Taylor Swift concerts at BC Place?

The following items are prohibited from the venue:

Purse

Backpack (including clear backpacks)

Mesh bag

Camera bag

Binoculars case

Seat cushion

Non-clear belt bag over 6.5" x 8.5"

Tinted plastic bag

Printed pattern plastic bag

Non-clear tote bag

Cinch

Luggage

Cooler

Container bag

You also are not allowed to bring the following to the venue: weapons, drugs, laser pointers, aerosol cans, alcohol, outside food or beverages, glass bottles, selfie sticks or noisemakers of any kind.

Where to park at the Taylor Swift concerts in Vancouver, BC

BC Place is located in downtown Vancouver’s stadium-district. The cost to park in the lots closest to the stadium during events range from $10 to $30. Other nearby parking lots vary from $3 to $6. Costs may increase with increased demand.

Whether you're arriving to the concert by car, bus or the Stadium/Chinatown Skytrain, you can visit the stadium's website for more information.

Does BC Place take cash?

The stadium is cashless payments only, so leave your cash at home.

How to get tickets to Taylor Swift's concerts in Vancouver, BC

As of this publication, Ticketmaster — the official site for tickets — shows no tickets available online for any of the three shows.

On third-party resell sites, the cheapest ticket in the nosebleeds is $1,093, and they are marked as having a "limit or obstructed view."

Use third-party sites or other selling platforms, like Facebook groups, at your own risk.

About the Eras Tour

The tour started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and will consist of 152 shows across five continents and several countries.

It goes through Swift's entire discography, from her first album "Taylor Swift,: which was first released in 2006, to her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which was released this year.

It is the highest-grossing tour of all-time. So much so that a bill was introduced in Washington earlier this year to strengthen anti-bot regulations and to crack down on scalpers, after Ticketmaster crashed and fans saw tickets as high as $10,000 resale in some places.

The legislation is called the Ticket Sales Warrant Integrity, Fairness and Transparency Act, or TSWIFT for short. It was introduced in the House but did not get any further this legislative session.

Here’s what House Bill 1648 would do:

Strengthen anti-bot regulations, making it harder for bots to purchase tickets before fans can get their hands on them.

Place limits on the resale of tickets

Require sellers to be transparent about the total cost of a ticket up-front, instead of adding fees at the end.

Taylor Swift in Seattle

When Swift came to Seattle in July 2023, her back-to-back sold out shows had fans so excited that a 2.3 magnitude earthquake registered at Lumen Field, surpassing the infamous "Beast Quake" in 2011.

The Beast Quake was a seismic event that occurred at Lumen Field in 2011 when the Seattle Seahawk's Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown during a playoff game. The crowd's celebration shook the ground at the stadium enough to register on seismometers.

Seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach noted that despite the ground shaking during the Taylor Swift concert, the event was technically not an earthquake.

Caplan-Auerbach was quick to point out that the seismic data from the Beast Quake and Swift Quake may not be a fair comparison. She says that there is a chance that the ground-shaking activity from the Swifties could have been caused by the sound system, while the Beast Quake was likely caused solely by the Seahawk fans.

