'TSWIFT Act': New bill named after Taylor Swift would make it easier to buy concert tickets in WA

A bill making its way through the Washington legislature would make it easier for fans to buy concert tickets, and it is named after Taylor Swift.

It’s called the Ticket Sales Warrant Integrity, Fairness and Transparency Act, or TSWIFT for short.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 7, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

This comes after the Ticketmaster website crashed as fans tried to get their hands on Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets at the end of 2022.

The bill made its way through the state legislature in 2023, but failed to make it onto the floor for a full vote.

Here’s what House Bill 1648 would do:

Strengthen anti-bot regulations, making it harder for bots to purchase tickets before fans can get their hands on them.

Place limits on the resale of tickets

Require sellers to be transparent about the total cost of a ticket up-front, instead of adding fees at the end.

Lawmakers have until the end of the legislative session to take action on the bill.