Taylor Swift announces three 'Eras Tour' shows at BC Place in Vancouver

Taylor Swift's era still isn't over. The pop star announced three additional shows during the Canadian leg of the tour in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Swift announced earlier this year that there would be additional shows in three states and in Toronto, Ontario in the fall of 2024. On Nov. 2, she announced three shows in another city, Vancouver.

Swift will be in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis before her stops in Canada.

Gracie Abrams will be joining her for all newly added shows next October and November.

The complete 2024 schedule is listed below:

Oct. 18 - 20: Miami at Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 25 - 27: New Orleans at Caesars Superdome

Nov. 1 - 3: Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 14 - 16 & Nov. 21 - 23: Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre

NEW: Dec. 6-8: Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place

The singer-songerwriter has been playing to sold out crowds across the country since March 2023.

When tickets went on sale in fall of 2022, there was mayhem online after the Ticketmaster site crashed during pre-sale. The company said the site was overwhelmed by fans and attacks from bots. Thousands lost their tickets after waiting online for hours.

Now fans have another chance.

Verified fan registration for all shows is open now. Visit TaylorSwift.com for more information.

Taylor Swift also brought her highly successful world tour to movie theaters nationwide with limited engagement starting on Oct. 13.

Major theater chains, including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas, will show the nearly three-hour film.