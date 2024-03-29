WSP issues 130 HOV violations along I-90 in less than 3 hours

In a focused effort to tackle High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane violations, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) conducted an emphasis patrol on Thursday afternoon.

The patrol targeted the westbound lanes of I-90, spanning from East Mercer to Rainier Avenue, a corridor notorious for HOV violations during peak hours.

A team of six motorcycle troopers took to the lanes for 2.5 hours, monitoring and enforcing HOV regulations. What they found was a staggering number of violations: a total of 130 citations were issued during the brief period.

Among these citations, one driver was caught and cited twice, a mere 2 miles apart.

While some drivers attempted to offer explanations for their solo ventures in the carpool lane, one excuse stood out from the rest. "It's 2024, my dog identifies as a person," claimed one driver, apparently hoping for some leeway in the law.

HOV lane violations have long been a concern for law enforcement, particularly in busy urban corridors like I-90. These lanes are designed to promote carpooling, reduce congestion, and improve overall traffic flow. However, when abused, they can lead to frustration for compliant drivers and unnecessary bottlenecks.

The recent emphasis patrol serves as a reminder to all drivers to adhere to HOV lane requirements, promoting safer and more efficient travel for everyone on the road.

