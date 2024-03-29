The body of missing 4-year-old Ariel Garcia is believed to have been found in Snohomish County, according to the Everett Police Department.

But questions still linger around the timeline surrounding his disappearance.

Here's what we know about the timeline:

Wednesday, March 27 at 7 a.m.

Ariel was last seen in an apartment on the 4800 block of Vesper Drive in Everett.

Thursday, March 28 at 12:00 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert.

Thursday, March 28 at 12:24 a.m.

Everett Police post to Facebook and X, formerly know as Twitter, asking for the public's help in finding the missing boy.

Thursday, March 28 at 1:40 p.m.

Everett police said an extensive, regional search effort remained underway. Investigators said they were seeking video or surveillance of a teel blue 2013 Nissan Sentra SV WA license plate CJC9954, on Wednesday, March 27, can submit tips by phone to 425-257-8450 or by email to tips@everettwa.gov. They said the vehicle was in police custody.

Thursday, March 28 at 5:57 p.m.

People in Western Washington received a public safety alert about the missing boy.

Thursday, March 28 at 7:45 p.m.

Everett Police post that a body believed to be that of Ariel Garcia was found around 5:55 p.m. at a location outside of Everett. They said the Snohomish County Medical Examiner would respond and determine the cause and manner of death. They also say the case would be investigated as a homicide and more information would be available on Friday, March 29.

WSP also canceled the endangered missing person alert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.