Police: Officers exchange gunfire with man, standoff underway in Everett

Everett Police are currently in a standoff with a man who allegedly fired shots at officers.

According to Everett PD, officers responded to an unlawful discharge complaint at a home on Paine Field Way near Hollow Dale Pl. around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a man came outside, fired rounds at officers, and officers fired back. The man then went back inside the house, and a standoff is now underway.

It's currently unknown if the man was hit. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Everett Police are asking people in the area to shelter-in-place until further notice.

Several other law enforcement agencies are assisting in this standoff.

This is a developing story.