Crews search for missing plane near North Bend

Crews are searching for a plane that went missing near North Bend on Sunday.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), at around 6:11 p.m., deputies received a call about a plane that had gone missing near Bandera State Airport.

Authorities say the plane was last seen at about 8,000 feet in the air when connection was lost.

Deputies and search and rescue volunteers searched the area throughout the night. Crews are focusing their search east of North Bend, and near Humpback Mountain just west of Snoqualmie Pass.

According to the KCSO, the plane was flown by a 69-year-old Issaquah man. His condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.