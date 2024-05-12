Seattle Weather: Cool and Cloudy to Start the Week

Wrapping up a beautiful weekend in Western Washington on a sunny and pleasant Mother's Day. Look for clouds to increase overnight, with mild lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds will continue to increase overnight with a weak convergence zone developing along the King/Snohomish County line. Light showers/drizzle will be possible there overnight. Much of Monday will be cloudy and cooler.

After highs around the 80s the last few days, afternoon temperatures will be near normal by Monday.

Monday will bring a quick shot at light rain with much of the rest of the week drier with springtime temperatures near 70 degrees.