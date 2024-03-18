Child injured after falling from window in Everett

Police say a four-year-old boy is recovering after falling from a fourth-floor apartment window in Everett last weekend.

Fire officials say on Saturday evening, the child was pressing against a window screen at the Colby Crest Apartments, when the screen gave out. The child landed on the second-story roof of a neighboring building and fell unconscious.

When first responders arrived, the boy's mother was with him, and he was awake and crying.

Paramedics found the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head, leg and arm. He was taken to Seattle Children's Hospital for treatment.

According to Everett Fire, almost 5,000 children are injured every year by falling from windows.

Seattle Children's Hospitals say you can keep your kids safe by following these steps:

Always supervise young children

Keep windows closed and locked if possible

If your windows open from the top down, open them that way. Open them four inches or less

Install child safety devices on windows six feet or more from the ground outside

Use child safety window stops to prevent windows from opening more than four inches

Use window guards on windows that you want to open four inches or more

Keep furniture and other things that can be used for climbing away from windows

Make it a house rule to play at least two feet from windows

If you visit a place where windows are not child-proofed, close and lock them during your visit, and watch your child carefully

Share this information with anyone who may be responsible for childcare, including caregivers, family members, friends, babysitters, and older siblings

Everett Fire also has a limited supply of window stops available for families with lower incomes, with a limit of two per household. You can email rdoniger@everettwa.gov for more information.