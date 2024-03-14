ADT scammers entering homes: Everett Police warn of scheme

Everett Police are sounding the alarm on a scam where criminals trick victims into letting them inside their homes by posing as home security employees.

Police said two men who claimed they were ADT employees were let inside a home after asking the homeowner to see their security panel so they can "upgrade" their service.

The suspects identified the homeowners by name, but weren't wearing anything to identify themselves as ADT employees.

Police said most homeowners called ADT to verify whether someone is coming out to service their systems.

While one homeowner did let the scammers inside, they did not access the security panel.

The subjects were described as white men in their late 20s to early 30s, and may be driving a black Crown Victoria or similar vehicle.

Police say it isn't currently clear how they knew the names of the homeowners or what their motive is for accessing the homes.

If you spot these scammers, call your local authorities.