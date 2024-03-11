Deputies warn of car accident scam in Pierce County

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is sounding the alarm on a car accident scam that is targeting the elderly.

A 74-year-old woman recently fell victim to this scam, with the Sheriff's Office saying the suspect stole the victim's money.

A deputy was dispatched to a home in the Brookdale area, where the woman said a suspicious man followed her home.

The man told her she backed into his vehicle, and despite doubting the man, he showed her a black mark on her rear bumper.

The man told the victim she needed to pay him $200 to get his car fixed.

The man also helped her take her groceries inside, according to the Sheriff's Office.

At some point, the victim noticed that the man had left, and that $100 and her credit card were stolen from her purse.

The man tried making a purchase at a home improvement store, but it was declined. He did make a $424 purchase at another store, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The deputy also noticed that the black mark on the victim's car easily rubbed off, and it appeared that the mark was possibly made from a shoe.

According to the Sheriff's Office, this scam is becoming more common, and elderly victims are being targeted.