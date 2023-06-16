Renton police warn of 'police imposter scam' trying to steal money, personal info

The Renton Police Department is warning residents about an impersonation attempt of Chief Jon Schuldt. Scammers are trying to get personal information and money from potential victims.

According to a press release put out by Renton Police, a man who identified as "David Freeman" said he was calling from the Inspector General's Office because the victim's social security had been compromised, and that she needed to transfer her money to a secure location.

The victim initially questioned the call, but an hour later would receive a caller ID that showed "Renton Police Department," telling the victim that the earlier call from "David Freeman" was legit and that she should follow their instructions and transfer the money. Unfortunately, the victim would eventually transfer money into a California bank account.

Two days later, the victim would receive another call from "David Freeman," now asking her to transfer her investments. The victim would now realize that this was a scam.

Freeman would go on to transfer the victim over to an imposter claiming to be "Chief Schuldt" from the Renton Police Department who would tell the victim to follow the orders of Freeman for protection.

Realizing it was a scam, the victim would ask to meet the "Chief" in person, which they did not like, so they told her she had a warrant to be arrested. The victim has since blocked the calls from coming and is working with her bank and the King County Sheriff's Office to handle her case.

Renton Police wanted to remind the public that they will not call asking about social security, taxes, warrants, missing jury duty or paying tickets. Though caller ID might show Renton Police Department, they will never call asking for money or threatening to arrest.

When in doubt about the legitimacy of the caller, hang up and call the department office directly at 425-430-7500.