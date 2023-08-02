King County Attorney's Office warns of reoccurring 'police imposter' phone scam

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPA) is warning the public of a new phone scam targeting residents in the area.

Victims of the scam have reported receiving phone calls from someone impersonating law enforcement officers. In some cases, the scammers pretend to work for the King County Sheriff's Office.

According to the KCPA, victims have reported the caller accusing them of failing to appear in court as a witness, or failing to respond to a subpoena. The scammer then claims the ‘judge’ has issued a civil fine, a criminal contempt of court citation and/or an arrest warrant for the recipient of the call.

The caller then goes on to say that the only way to resolve the issue is to send a large amount of money using Zelle, or other forms of transfering money, or an officer will find and arrest the victim.

The KCPA says the scammers have also used the following steps to appear legitimate:

Identify as law enforcement officers providing names and badge numbers which may belong to real officers

Have other scammers pose as officers or other officials to help strengthen their case

"Spoof" legitimate phone numbers, so the caller ID shows the call to becoming from the sheriff's office

Reference a fake case number, using as the case number of the victim's subpoena

Claim the victim has received legal papers at a legitimate address currently or formally associated with the victim

Initially claim that the victim needs to physically meet with officer or judge, but later say that money can just be paid

The King County Sheriff's Office would like to make it clear that they will never ask for money over the phone, and will never arrest you for not paying.

Featured article

The King County Sheriff's Office offers these tips on how to respond in these situations: