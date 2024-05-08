Seattle Weather: 70s and sunshine for Thursday

A beautiful sunny day for the Pacific Northwest with plenty of blue skies.

Capitol Hill Camera (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today were finally back to more average conditions, temperatures topped out in the low to mid 60s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Temperatures overnight will be milder, back to the low to mid 40s. Clear skies and calm winds tonight.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will start to see increasing temperatures on Thursday and will keep warming into the weekend.

Forecast Headlines

High pressure will continue to build into the Pacific Northwest, bringing in warmer and drier skies. Winds will turn more offshore thanks to the high pressure, leading to the warmest temperatures Friday and Saturday.

Jet Stream 500 mb

The pollen count will also start to ramp up as we warm up and dry out. The latest pollen count today was moderate tree pollen: pine and low grass pollen.

Pollen Count

Highs tomorrow will be warming up into the 70! The coast and southwest interior will see the warmest temperatures, in the upper 70s. Highs around the Puget Sound will top out in the mid 70s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Temperatures will continue to heat up through Saturday, making it the warmest weather we have seen since last September! Slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday as a system passes to our north. Highs above average and skies mostly sunny into the middle of next week.