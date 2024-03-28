MISSING: Search underway for 4-year-old Everett boy

Everett police are asking the public's help to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Police said 4-year-old Ariel Garcia was last seen at about 7 a.m. in an apartment near 4800 Vesper Drive.

Ariel is described as 3 foot 1 inch tall, weighs about 37 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, Ariel's disappearance may be "under suspicious circumstances after" after he left the location with a family member and may be in danger. According to the Washington State Patrol, his mother has been located but Ariel's whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Police are talking with his mother and family.

An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued by WSP.

Anyone who sees Ariel is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

