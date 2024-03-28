MISSING: Search underway for 4-year-old Everett boy
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett police are asking the public's help to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning.
Police said 4-year-old Ariel Garcia was last seen at about 7 a.m. in an apartment near 4800 Vesper Drive.
Ariel is described as 3 foot 1 inch tall, weighs about 37 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to investigators, Ariel's disappearance may be "under suspicious circumstances after" after he left the location with a family member and may be in danger. According to the Washington State Patrol, his mother has been located but Ariel's whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Police are talking with his mother and family.
An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued by WSP.
Anyone who sees Ariel is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story, and will be updated.
MORE EVERETT NEWS
Police: Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff, shooting at officers in Everett
Everett contemplates bulldozing businesses to build new ballpark
ADT scammers entering homes: Everett Police warn of scheme
Child injured after falling from window in Everett
City of Everett charges ‘event fee’ for mayor’s annual State of the City address
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.