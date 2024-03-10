Everett contemplates bulldozing businesses to build new ballpark

The fate of Funko Field in Everett hangs in the balance as city leaders weigh whether to upgrade the beloved ballpark or invest $80 million to build a new one.

The potential relocation of the Everett AquaSox's ballpark to a site near the Angel of the Winds Arena raises concerns about the impact on the surrounding area. More than a dozen local shops are at risk of getting bulldozed.

"Hewitt and Broadway, it's pretty busy. We've got people walking up and down all the time, especially for the events they got going over at Angel of the Winds," said Nick, who works at the Everett Flea Market. "Would add a lot more congestion and traffic."

Some businesses have called out the city for not better informing them, but not all located on these blocks are resistant to change, as some expressed optimism in relocating.

Featured article

Regardless of where they stand, shop owners and sellers are making contingency plans. The city is set to make a final decision by the end of the month.