Seattle homicide detectives investigating child death in Magnolia

Seattle Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of a child who was shot in the Magnolia neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of 21st Ave. W, just west of the Interbay Athletic Complex.

Officers arrived and a woman said that her child was shot.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of 23rd Ave. West was blocked off for the investigation. A FOX 13 reporter at the scene reported another possible scene at 20th Ave. W and W Dravus Street.

Two people were detained by Seattle Police and are being interviewed.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.