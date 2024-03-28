Man hit, killed by train in Puyallup

A man was hit and killed by a train in Puyallup Thursday morning, and law enforcement is now investigating the incident.

Around 8:44 a.m., Puyallup Police and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the collision on the train tracks near N. Meridian and E. Main Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 75-year-old man who died at the scene.

Police say preliminary information suggests the incident appears to be an accident, saying multiple witnesses said the man tried to run across the tracks ahead of a BNSF freight train.

The incident caused some short-term road closures in the area.

The Metro Cities Major Collison Response Team is now investigating what happened.