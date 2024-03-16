Puyallup double shooting: Two seriously injured at apartment complex party

Puyallup Police are investigating a shooting that left two people with life-threatening injuries, and they are now requesting the public's assistance in the case.

Around 3:21 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots at an apartment complex on 43rd Avenue SE near 6th Street SE.

Police say a 19-year-old victim from Tacoma was on scene with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and extremities. He was taken to a local hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

Officers also discovered multiple shell cartridges in the parking lot.

Puyallup Police also say a 25-year-old victim from Lakewood was brought into a local hospital. The 25-year-old is believed to have been involved in the same incident, and was later transferred to another local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred after a dispute at a party in one of the apartments in the complex.

Residents in the area are asked to check any surveillance cameras, and contact police if they witnessed anything suspicious in the area during the timeframe of the shooting. Please call the Puyallup Police Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov with any information.