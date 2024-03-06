Pierce County sheriff's deputies are asking for your help to identify the two men who stole a French Bulldog puppy valued at $5,400 from a pet store south King County.

Surveillance video shows the men entering Puppyland Puyallup in the 13100 block of Meridian E., South Hill at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 for a prearranged appointment. Deputies say the appointment was made using a fake name, email and phone number.

The two men walked to the middle case in the first row where the dark-colored puppy was being kept. They looked at the dog and asked an employee if she had any others in the store. She told them yes and turned around to the middle display in the back row.

That's when one suspect signaled to the other to take the puppy. He reached inside the case and grabbed the French Bulldog. The two suspects left the store, followed by all the employees.

The suspects jumped into a "beat up" red, older Toyota Camry and drove south out of the lot.

The concern is for the safety of the puppy.

Related article

Deputies described the suspect who grabbed the puppy as a Hispanic male, between 5'6" to 5'8, in his 30s, wearing a baseball cap, blue jacket, and black jeans. The second suspect is a black male, 5'8 to 5'9", 30s, medium build, wearing a doo-rag, gray hoodie, and black jeans.

TRENDING ON FOX 13

Good News: Horse running wild in the woods for months is lured to safety by 'sweet' ingenuity

Local: 'You dead, b----:' Belltown woman shot in the head, kicked by shooter while down

Sports: Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly released from Seattle Seahawks

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text their names through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You will never be asked to give your name. It is anonymous.