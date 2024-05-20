Seattle Mariners utility player Sam Haggerty is out for the 2024 season with a torn right Achilles tendon, the MLB announced Monday.

The injury occurred on Saturday, May 18, as Haggerty attempted to scale the outfield wall on a fly ball while playing center field for the Tacoma Rainiers. Haggerty immediately went down, writhing in pain as the opposing batter hit an inside-the-park home run.

The infielder/outfielder hasn't undergone surgery yet, but he is shut down for the rest of 2024.

Haggerty has been mostly sidelined since the start of Spring Training, as he dealt with a right elbow and medical issue this year.

On the bright side, shortstop J.P. Crawford was recently activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from right hand swelling and a right oblique strain.

Crawford was hit by a pitch on his right hand during his final Minor League rehab game last Wednesday. He joined the team three days later than expected, and returned to Monday's starting lineup versus the New York Yankees, appearing in two at-bats.

Seattle second baseman Jorge Polanco is also coming back from right hamstring tightness and will be available in the Yankees series off the bench.

As for pitchers on the IL, Tayler Saucedo is projected to be back from a right knee hyperextention in late May, Gregory Santos is expected to return to the team in July 2025 at the earliest, and Matt Brash is out until June 2025 with Tommy John surgery.

