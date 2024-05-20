2 injured in downtown Spokane shooting, halting annual parade

Spokane Police are investigating a shooting that broke out downtown during the annual Lilac Parade, leaving two injured.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred 9:00 p.m. Saturday at a business on Sprague Ave and Washington St, which is downtown along the parade route. Police were inside the business within seconds, and treated two people for injuries. One of the people had been shot.

An early investigation revealed a fight had broken out in the shop, which led to the shooting. Both people involved were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The parade was paused and later rerouted to prevent interference in the police investigation.

"On behalf of the Spokane Lilac Festival Association, we are grateful for the quick response of the Spokane Police Department to the incident which happened during tonight’s parade. First responders worked closely with parade officials according to procedure to assess and re-route the remaining entries to ensure that all participants would have a chance to safely finish," reads a statement from Spokane Lilac Festival, the event organizers. "We would like to thank everyone who stayed to support those participants."

In the end, the Lilac Parade was delayed by half an hour, and police say both parties involved in the fight are cooperating with authorities.

