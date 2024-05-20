The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash in Puyallup.

On Saturday, May 18, at around 9:20 p.m., a motorcyclist collided with the back of a pickup truck on Canyon Road E near 144th St. E.

via Pierce County Sheriff's Department Blotter

After the initial collision, the motorcycle rider was struck by a second vehicle that later fled the scene, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Pierce County investigators are looking to identify the driver of the second vehicle for questioning.

The vehicle is described as a dark SUV with a spare tire mounted on the back tailgate. One witness told deputies it is possibly an Isuzu Rodeo.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, or has information about the crash or video footage, is asked to call 911.

