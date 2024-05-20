The NASCAR All-Star Race at the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina brought fireworks on and off the track on Sunday night.

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a brawl in the garage area after the race. Stenhouse waited for Busch to get to the back after the No. 8 finished in 10th place in the race. The two were then seen exchanging words when Stenhouse threw a punch.

The two had to be separated as crews from both teams started to get after one another.

The rivalry started on the first lap of the 200-lap event. Busch and Stenhouse were among those riding three wide on the short track. Busch, on the outside, scraped the wall while Stenhouse was running in the middle. Busch then retaliated, hitting Stenhouse from behind and sending him into the wall.

"I’m tired of getting run over by everybody. But that’s what everybody does. Everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody," Busch told Fox Sports after the race.

Stenhouse waited for Busch, and that was when the fight occurred.

"I’m not sure why he was so mad," Stenhouse told Fox Sports. "I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence and kind of came off the wall and ran into me. I don’t know, when I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him.

"Definitely built up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to."

Joey Logano won the race and the $1 million prize. He led all but one of the laps.

"We were so fast," Logano said. "We came here before for testing and ran over 800 laps and really figured out what it was going to take to win the race."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

